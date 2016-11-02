Coast Union students to stage 4 comedies

Coast Union High School presents a fall student production of four comedies this month in the Santa Lucia Middle School gymnasium.
Admission is $5 each for adults or free to students and those younger than 18. Tickets are available at the door for each of the performances, scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and 11, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 12. There’ll also be a barbecue one hour before each performance, with refreshments available for purchase. All money raised from tickets and concessions goes to support the Coast Union High School Drama Club.
The four comedies are “Meet the Roommates,” “The Nightmare of Finals,” “Dinner with the MacGuffins” and “Going to School.”
