Oil and water mix it up at Cambria art show

Plein-air artists Pat Willmott and Sherry Andrews are not only inspired by the serene beauty of the Central Coast, but they also like to work side by side whenever possible.
These two Cambria painters are combining their creativity in a featured exhibit at the Cambria Center for the Arts. The show opens on Friday, Nov. 4, with an artists’ reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will include live music, refreshments and a wine bar.
Their exhibit, titled “Oil & Water Do Mix,” features oils by Willmott and watercolors by Andrews. The show’s artists statement reads: “Their distinctive individual styles offer complementary views of the picturesque coastal landscape.”
The show, which also features the work of other area artists, runs through Nov. 27.
The arts center is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School.
Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Details: 805-927-8190 or www.cambriacenterforthearts.org.
Comments