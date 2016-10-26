Santa Lucia book fair helps school buy books for its library

The Santa Lucia Middle School book fair offers community members a chance do some early holiday shopping and support student reading.
All the money raised at the fair will go toward buying more books for the school library’s shelves.
The fair is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday through Nov. 3 at the school, 2850 Schoolhouse Lane in Cambria. If you can’t make it to the school, you can shot online at www.scholastic.com/bf/santalucia (shipping is free).
The fair opens Friday morning, Oct. 28, with complimentary hot coffee and doughnuts. It will also stay open until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, when it will feature the latest edition of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series, “Double Down,” hot off the presses!
If you don’t need to shop, but would like to help your local schools, consider purchasing a book from the Teacher Wish List to be donated to to school library for all students to enjoy.
Visit the website (listed above) or stop by the school and choose a book from a list selected by students and staff.
