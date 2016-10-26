Cambrian: Arts & Events

October 26, 2016 10:05 AM

Pewter Plough issues casting call for ‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’

The Cambrian

The Pewter Plough Playhouse has issued a casting call for three characters in its upcoming comedy stage play “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.” Script read-throughs begin Dec. 1, with rehearsals in January and the show scheduled to open for a six-week run Feb. 3.

Performances for the play, set in a Manhattan apartment, will be Friday and Saturday nights, with a Sunday matinee.

Roles being cast are:

▪  Bridget Charles, a 20-something, soon-to-be law student, who is the granddaughter of the lead character, Sylvia.

▪  Tom O’Grady, 25, and Bridget’s love interest. He’s the newest cop on the NYPD force, happily assigned the beat in Sylvia’s neighborhood.

▪  Heather Van Pree, early 30s, the sexy employee of Saucy Lips, who’s looking for better employment opportunities.

Those interested should email rjbstage@aol.com with a photo, bio and video of acting ability, or a link to a video or list of experience.

Applicants may also request a Facetime or live audition.

Related content

Cambrian: Arts & Events

Comments

Videos

'I'm very proud of my service': Central Coast Vietnam War veterans share their stories

View more video

Entertainment Videos