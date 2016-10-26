Pewter Plough issues casting call for ‘Nana’s Naughty Knickers’

The Pewter Plough Playhouse has issued a casting call for three characters in its upcoming comedy stage play “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.” Script read-throughs begin Dec. 1, with rehearsals in January and the show scheduled to open for a six-week run Feb. 3.
Performances for the play, set in a Manhattan apartment, will be Friday and Saturday nights, with a Sunday matinee.
Roles being cast are:
▪ Bridget Charles, a 20-something, soon-to-be law student, who is the granddaughter of the lead character, Sylvia.
▪ Tom O’Grady, 25, and Bridget’s love interest. He’s the newest cop on the NYPD force, happily assigned the beat in Sylvia’s neighborhood.
▪ Heather Van Pree, early 30s, the sexy employee of Saucy Lips, who’s looking for better employment opportunities.
Those interested should email rjbstage@aol.com with a photo, bio and video of acting ability, or a link to a video or list of experience.
Applicants may also request a Facetime or live audition.
Comments