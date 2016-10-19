Shoemakes’ next concert takes audiences ‘Over the Rainbow’

Charlie and Sandi Shoemake will present “Over the Rainbow,” their next house concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at 405 Cambridge St. in Cambria.
The performance will feature the songs of Harold Arlen, whose songs include “Over the Rainbow,” “Stormy Weather,” “It’s Only a Paper Moon” and “If I Only Had a Brain” (like “Rainbow,” written with E.Y. Harburg for “The Wizard of Oz”).
Pianist Marshall Otwell will be the special guest for the Oct. 23 performance. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students. Wine, cheese and snacks will be available.
Vibraphonist Charlie Shoemake is also performing songs from The Great American Songbook from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at Harmony Café, 824 Main St. in Cambria. For reservations, call 805-924-1219.
