Four pairs of actors tackle ‘Love Letters’ at Cambria Center for the Arts

“Love Letters,” A.R. Gurney’s 1988 play that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, opens Friday, Oct. 21, at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre.
The play focuses on two characters — Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III — who site side by side at tables and read notes, letters and cards spanning nearly 50 years. In the script, they discuss the vast experiences they’ve had during that time as they’ve lived separate lives.
In a new innovation, a different cast will play the two characters in each weekend of the show’s run:
Julian and Donna Crocker will be featured Oct. 21-23; Joel Cehn and Maryann Grau, Oct. 28-30; Oz Barron and Kris Gregson, Nov. 4-6; and Ron Ammon and Nancy Green, Nov. 11-13. The play is directed by Nancy Green.
Tickets are priced at $20, or $15 for Allied Arts members and Preview Night (Oct. 21) admission. In addition, the theater is offering a $35 “two-fer” deal for audience members who want to see two different casts perform the show.
Tickets are available at the box office, 805-927-8190, www.brownpapertickets.com (800-838-3006) or www.cambriacenterforthearts.org. Two-fer tickets are available only through the box office, 1350 Main St. in the Old Cambria Grammar School.
