Kerry Drager’s photographs featured at Cambria Library

Photographer, author and photo instructor Kerry Drager is the featured artist this month in an exhibit at the Cambria Library.
Drager, who moved to Cambria from Sacramento in 2014 with his wife, landscape oil painter Mary Summers, has written or co-authored three photography how-to books on the Amphoto/Random House imprint, along with three nationally published photo-essay books. His picture book “Coastal Visions,” self-published this year, focuses on the Cambria, Cayucos and San Simeon coastline.
Along with his work at the Cambria Center for the Arts, where he is the gallery co-director, Drager also exhibits through the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art’s “Art About Town” program.
He teaches two photography courses through Cuesta College’s community programs: “Get Crea<code_hh>tive with Your Digital Camera” and “Seeing Creatively: Unlock Your Photographic Vision.” He’s also an instructor at The Arcanum’s international online photo-mentoring school.
Drager’s work has appeared in national magazines as well as on Hallmark cards and Sierra Club calendars. He’s been profiled in Outdoor Photographer magazine and in the book “The Photographer’s Market Guide to Building Your Photography Business,” and his website was spotlighted by Shutterbug magazine.
In 2015, he was interviewed by Exhibitions Without Walls, an online organization for photographers and digital artists.
His work will be on display through Nov. 29 at the library. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
