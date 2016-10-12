Skartvedt’s photo wins first prize at Cambria Fall Juried Art Show

The results are in from the Fall Juried Art Show at the Cambria Center for the Arts, with Judith Skartvedt taking top honors with her photograph titled “Illusion.”
Skartvedt received a $150 first-place award in the exhibit, which runs through Oct. 30.
Second place ($100) went to Claudia Solomon for her oil painting, “The Last of the Apricots,” while Judy Schuster took third place ($75) for her acrylic painting (“More Skye”). Tom Gould’s acrylic “Abstraction” earned fourth place and a $50 award.
Honorable-mention prizes of $25 went to Tish Rogers (“View to San Simeon Point,” acrylic), Linda Dunn (“Sunset Shades,” oil), Carolyn Chambers (“Product of Two Functions,” mixed media/yarn), Mary Summers (“Early-Morning Cattails in Winter,” oil), Sal Buongiorno (“Chinese Village,” watercolor), Jeanette Wolff (“The Games We Play,” collage/mixed media), Sue Nash (“Late Pieta,” pastel) and Michael Ackerman (“Good Morning,” acid patina/copper).
Of the winning photo, juror and Cuesta College art professor Jarred Pfeiffer said: “I was particularly struck by this photograph because of the balance of both composition and light and movement within the work. At first I thought it was a photograph of a mountain with the reflection on a body of water. Only until further investigation did it reveal the entire subject. It’s a visually stunning photograph.”
Skartvedt, a retired airline flight attendant, and her husband, David, a retired airline pilot, raised their family in Connecticut while flying out of New York. After frequently visiting relatives in Cambria, they moved here permanently this past July 4 weekend.
“Photography has been my passion for several decades,” Judith Skartvedt said. “More recently, I have pursued learning photo-editing techniques and infrared photography. This photo, ‘Illusion,’ was taken with a Nikon D70 converted camera and edited with Photoshop Elements and Nik filters.”
The arts center is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Details: 927-8190 or www.cambriacenterforthe arts.org.
