Pewter Plough Playhouse stages Miller’s ‘All My Sons’

Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons,” winner of the New York Drama Critics’ Award for Best Play, is next up on the program at the Pewter Plough Playhouse, with a preview night Friday, Oct. 7, and a Gala Champagne Opening the following evening.
Miller’s 1947 drama tells the story of two men whose machine shop made defective airplane parts during World War II, causing many pilot deaths. One man is convicted; the other goes free. Both must deal with the burden of guilt on themselves and their families.
The Pewter Plough production, directed by Gene Strohl, features a cast of Tracy Mayfield, Janice Peters, Justin Wessel, Libby Parker, Randall C. Lyon, Micah Anthes, Tim Linzey, Joyce Calderone, Rayna Ortiz and Gabriel Ortiz.
“All My Sons” has twice been adapted for film, in 1948 and again in 1987. Broadway revivals were staged in 1987 and 2008.
The Pewter Plough production runs Oct. 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30 and Nov. 4-5. Tickets for regular performances are $22 for regular admission and $17 for students with ID. Seats for the preview night are $17, and for the Gala Champagne Opening are $25 (including an after-show party with champagne and desserts).
Group reservations for 10 or more receive a 10 percent discount with a single payment in advance. For reservations, contact the box office at 805-927-3877 or visit www.pewterplough playhouse.org. The playhouse is at 828 Main St. in Cambria’s West Village.
