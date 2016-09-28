Cuesta professor chosen as juror for Cambria’s fall art show

Cuesta College art professor Jarred Pfeiffer will be the juror for the Fall Juried Art Show, which opens Friday, Sept. 30, at the Cambria Center for the Arts.
The show, which runs through Oct. 30, features a reception for the artists – including the presentation of awards – from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The reception will include live music, refreshments and a wine bar. Gallery admission is free.
Pfeiffer, who teaches ceramics in Cuesta’s Fine Arts Department, holds a bachelor’s degree in art from the University of Wisconsin and a master of fine arts from Kansas State University. Along with teaching, he has been a juror in various art shows, and he continues to exhibit his work in both national and international shows.
In his artist statement, Pfeiffer says his work “explores the beauty of mathematics and its relationship with the world around us. Math is omnipresent, from the enormous structure of a galaxy to that of a mere snowflake. I use techniques, ranging from the potter’s wheel to slip casting to construct these ‘monuments to math.’ The numerous technical challenges push my skills as a ceramic artist and quench my thirst for mastering the material.”
Cash awards will be made for winners and honorable mentions in the show.
The gallery is at 1350 Main St., between the East and West Villages in the Old Cambria Grammar School. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The show’s kickoff weekend coincides with October’s Art in the Parking Lot show in front of the old grammar school.
The outdoor arts fair takes place Saturday, Oct. 1, at the historic grammar school at 1350 Main St., home of the Cambria Center for the Arts (CCA). Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Known as Art in the Parking Lot, this one-day event is modeled after the popular “Art in the Park” fairs found in other communities.
Only the front parking lot will be shut down during the art fair. Plenty of parking will be available in the center’s two other adjacent lots – at the side and rear of the building.
Details: 805-927-8190 or cambriacenterforthearts.org.
Comments