Plough to present two staged ‘History’ readings

The Pewter Plough Playhouse will present two staged readings of “The Complete History of America (abridged)”at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
The performances, directed by Jeff Walters, feature Rick Bruce, Don Dallmann and Joseph Whittington in starring roles.
“With plenty of juicy asides, you’ll find there’s more and less to history than you've ever gotten out any old history book or Light Beer,” the Plough’s Anita Schwaber said. “So come on over to the Playhouse for a few laughs and a flavorful slice of American pie.”
Tickets are $10, available at the box office, by calling 805-927-3877 or online at boxoffice@pewterplough playhouse.org.
The playhouse is at 828 Main Street in Cambria’s West Village.
