Turnbow to talk on community theater

Jill Turnbow, artistic director for the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, will give the next Allied Arts Art Talk — “The Importance of Community in Theater” — at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Conference Room 1 at the Cambria Center for the Arts.
Turnbow received her university degree in acting and directing in her home state of Texas.
Upon graduating, she spent 10 years as a production director for a radio station, then spent 20 years performing stand-up, improv comedy all over the United States and overseas.
Turnbow’s stint as a comedy performer aboard the military R&R cruise ship in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm inspired her one-woman show “Between Iraq and a Hard Place.”
She has acted and directed plays for Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre and the San Luis Obispo Little Theater.
Everyone is invited to this talk, which is free for Allied Arts members and students; a $3 donation is recommended for nonmembers.
Details: 805-927-3291 or cambriacenterforthearts.org.
