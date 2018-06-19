Cambria makes list of happiest U.S. beach towns

It may not be a mystery to residents, but Cambria has once again drawn the attention of a national media outlet for its desirability.

Coastal Living named Cambria as the seventh happiest seaside town in 2018. The article listed Cambria behind Anna Maria, Florida, and ahead of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

"As the food-and-wine scene in San Luis Obispo County gets ever hotter, this artsy little town tucked among towering Monterey pines halfway between San Francisco and L.A. is still a bit of a best-kept secret," the magazine wrote. "But combine Cambria’s culinary chops with a rugged coastline (including spectacular Moonstone Beach) that’s largely preserved and life under the radar looks pretty ideal."

Cambria was the only California town to make the list. Ocean City, New Jersey, was No. 1. There was no word in the article on what criteria were used in the rankings.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Last month, Cambria and Paso Robles were both named to Expedia's list of top-rated vacation destinations; it was the second year in a row the two towns made that list.