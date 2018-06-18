Cambrians will get a chance to sound off on proposed water and sewer rate hikes

Cambrians’ local utility costs could rise significantly soon. The town’s services district board is considering a rate increase for treating and delivering water and for treating sewage.
Under the proposal, an average account — one that uses 6 units of water every two months — could wind up paying approximately $110 more per bimonthly billing period by 2020.
Ratepayers can learn more June 19 and 21 at special meetings of the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors; both meetings are being held at the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, there’ll be a townhall-style workshop to explain to the CSD’s customers why the tax increases are needed.
According to district staff, funds raised would allow the district to fund operations and debt service and proceed on infrastructure maintenance, repairs and replacements that have long been delayed due to budget shortfalls.
A citizens’ committee has been studying the CSD’s infrastructure needs, while another has been combing through the district’s budget to see how to cut costs and pay for the repairs and maintenance.
Under the proposal, water rates would gradually increase over a three-year period by an estimated 47 percent on the bills of people who use an average amount of water — 3 units per month or 6 units per two-month billing cycle.
According to a May 24 presentation, the combined increases could result in bimonthly charges for that 6-unit customer of $274.24 in 2020, as opposed to current charges of $174.70.
About 70 percent of CCSD’s residential accounts fall in that category, according to consultant Alex Handlers of Bartle Wells Associates. Consumers who use more water would pay higher rates.
Over the same period, sewage-treatment rates would rise, year by year, to a cost that would be 71 percent higher by July 2020.
The board is expected to decide on the proposal at a special meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 21.
If directors OK it, they’d formally start the 45-day public review procedure on the rate hikes. Under state law, the rate increases can go into effect unless the district receives written objections from 50 percent plus one of those who would pay those increases.
Among other details, the notice also should include the proper way for ratepayers to file a formal objection. There’s already an online petition opposing the increases.
