Mezzo Italiano a new option for upscale meals, late-night dining in Cambria

Is it a bakery or a bistro, a café or a new source for upscale take-out meals?
Mezzo Italiano Organic Kitchen in Cambria is all of the above and more. It is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Thursdays through Tuesdays, serving Peet’s coffee and espresso and providing a new haunt for late-nighters.
With its hand-tiled, freeform “boomerang” seating bar and glass-sided cases showcasing pastries, sweet-and-savory baked goods and more, the compact eatery at 1622 Main St. will hold its grand opening Wednesday, June 14.
It’s actually been open for business since May 15, and selected Mezzo Italiano bakery goods have been available to buy since May 4 at the Friday farmers market in Cambria.
Executive chef Victoria Moreno and baker sisters Linda and Marianne Barry completely revamped the shop from its former iteration as Bob and Phyllis Simeone’s Allocco’s Italian Bakery. The Simeones retired in January and moved to Montana.
Mezzo Italiano means half Italian, which is what the kind of food they offer, Italian with a fresh California twist. The offerings there change daily, seasonally and whenever the spirit dictates that they should.
Among the regular items are roasted chicken soup, vegan soup, pizzettes (individual flatbread pizzas), salads, sandwiches, chocolate-truffle cake and chocolate truffles, banana-walnut mini-bundt cakes, shortbread and other cookies, various pastries and a variety of take-out products for “grab and go, ready-to-heat or ready-to-eat” meals.
For details, call 805-927-1501.
