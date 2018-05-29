Government meetings in Cambria for the month of June

It will be a busy month for local government in Cambria, with a number of pocketbook issues being discussed at special and regular agency meetings.
Possible rate increases, new taxes, squeaky-tight 2018-19 budgets and more are up for discussion at many of the meetings, and one special tax is on the June 5 ballot.
The public can attend all of the meetings. Voters or property owners would ultimately decide the fate of any increases currently being proposed.
Cambria Community Services District
June 14, 10 a.m., Fire Station: The Finance Committee will take infrastructure information from a Wednesday tour of the sewage treatment plant and subsequent meeting and apply it to their review of the district’s proposed rate increases and district budget.
June 19, 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.: Town-hall meeting to present the rate-increase proposal to the public. Funds raised would allow the district to fund operations, debt service and proceed on infrastructure maintenance, repairs and replacements that have long been delayed due to budget shortfalls.
As proposed, the rate increase would gradually increase district water rates over three years by an estimated 47 percent on the bills of people who use an average amount of water — three units per month or six units per two-month billing cycle.
That covers 70 percent of CCSD’s residential accounts, according to consultant Alex Handlers of Bartle Wells Assoc. Consumers who use more water would pay higher rates.
Over the same period, sewage-treatment rates would rise, year by year, to a cost that would be 71 percent higher by July 2020.
As proposed, according to Handlers’ May 24 presentation, the combined increases could result in bi-monthly charges for that six-unit customer of $274.24 in 2020, as opposed to current charges of $174.70.
One woman, whose family uses less water than the average, estimated at the board’s May 24 meeting that her bill for those services would double if property owners allow the increases to go into effect.
June 28, 2 p.m., veterans building: Regular meeting, including consideration of the 2018-2019 budget, currently estimated at nearly $12 million, and a possible vote to proceed on rate increases.
Cambria Fire Department
No later than Tuesday: Voters cast primary election ballots, including on a proposed annual special tax of $62.15 for each parcel of real property in the CCSD district. The tax would be added to annual property tax bills.
The tax, estimated to collect approximately $378,000 a year, would pay for three full-time firefighters who would provide a fourth firefighter on all engine call-outs.
Cambria Community Healthcare District
June 13, 10 a.m., Fire Station: Board of Trustees special meeting to discuss/approve asking voters to OK an additional property tax of about $30 per parcel, raising approximately $300,000 for such capital investments as replacing two aging ambulances and repairing the district’s circa-1970s Main Street buildings. If approved, the measure would go on the November ballot.
June 20, 1 p.m., Fire Station: Regular meeting, 2018-2019 budget.
Coast Unified School District
June 14, 7 p.m., district conference room, Old Cambria Grammar School, 1350 Main St.: Special meeting for a preliminary review of the 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 district budgets and Local Control and Accountability Program (LCAP).
The looming budget is so tight that the district isn’t replacing some teachers who are retiring this year and has reassigned other teachers to fill the gaps. Those actions drew protests and an audience of more than 100 mostly upset people, a much larger than usual crowd, many of whom were teachers, staff members and parents, at a special board meeting April 12.
A final decision is pending.
June 28, 7 p.m., district conference room, Old Cambria Grammar School: Regular meeting, 2018-2019 budget.
