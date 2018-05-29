SLO County Sheriff advises Cambria merchants to be wary of counterfeit $100 bills

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department’s Cmdr. Jim Voge had some advice for local merchants and their employees: Be wary of $100 bills.
Two bogus hundreds were passed in Cambria recently, Voge said during his monthly report at the Cambria Community Services District Board of Director’s May 24 meeting.
“If you take a $100, be careful,” he said. “Get one of those pens” that can quickly verify if a bill is genuine.
The commander’s report covered the period from April 24 to May 24.
He said there were fewer calls for deputies in Cambria during that time (73), and those included one grand theft, no burglaries and a runaway teen who was subsequently located. A convertible car’s soft top was slashed May 16 near the CCSD offices.
Fire Chief William Hollingsworth said increased air-traffic noise recently likely is due to up to 15,000 additional troops “training and drilling on a more regular basis” at Camp Roberts and coordinating with the Lemoore Naval Air Base.
To see the reports by Voge and Hollingsworth and the rest of the meeting, go to slo-span.org.
