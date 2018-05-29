Cambrians celebrate Memorial Day in sun-drenched ceremony

More than 100 people gathered under bright sunshine for American Legion Post No. 432’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies Monday in Cambria.
During the hour-long observance honoring those military members killed while in service to their country, a Blue Star Memorial plaque and sign were unveiled near the Veterans Memorial corner of Main Street and Cambria Drive.
The Cambria Chorus sang patriotic songs, including military-branch anthems corresponding to the flags being raised. Air Force Brigadier General Dana Hessheimer, the keynote speaker, spoke emotionally about military members who had “served and died for us,” mentioning the 35 members of the California National Guard who have died in combat since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the U.S.
The general also introduced and honored Pfc. Will Azevedo, home on leave before his two- year deployment to Japan. Hessheimer gave his personal "challenge coin" to the young man who just completed his military police training.
The general explained that military members carry the coins so they can prove their membership if challenged. As the legend goes, anyone who is challenged and cannot produce the coin instantly must buy a round of drinks for the challenger and everyone else who has their challenge coins.
