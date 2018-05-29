If you're a voter in Cambria, here's what you need to know for Tuesday's election

Tuesday is Election Day for the 2018 California Primary, and you have several options left if you’re one of the 70 percent of San Luis Obispo County voters who, according to Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong, requested mail-in ballots.
Ballots must be postmarked before or on Election Day and received in the Clerk-Recorder’s office no later than three days after Election Day.
Voters also can also turn in their own ballot at any polling place (the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., in Cambria), including the Clerk-Recorder’s offices in San Luis Obispo or Atascadero, no later than 8 p.m. Election Day. A voter who is unable to do that may officially designate someone else to return the vote-by-mail ballot (do that on the ballot envelope).
Cambrian residents have several local issues to consider.
Local Measure A-18, which would impose an annual special tax of $62.15 on each parcel of real property in the Cambria Community Services District to fund three fulltime firefighters.
There are three candidates – three-term incumbent Bruce Gibson, non-partisan Jeff Eckles and Republican Patrick Sparks – seeking the North Coast’s District 2 county supervisor’s seat.
Countywide, hotly contested countywide races include those for district attorney and sheriff-coroner positions and two superior judgeships.
Measure B-18 would establish an ordinance imposing a cannabis business tax of up to 10 percent on gross receipts of cannabis businesses operating in unincorporated areas of the county.
And statewide, be prepared: There are 32 candidates on the ballot for the U.S. senator’s seat and 27 candidates who want to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown. Two of the candidates for governor – Libertarian Nickolas Wildstar and 22-year-old independent Shubham Goel – will be in Cambria on Friday for a debate hosted by Free And Equal from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambria Pines Lodge.
For coverage before, on and after election day, go to sanluisobispo.com.
