Cambria event to honor retiring teachers, educators

The 15th annual Celebration of Education will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Fog’s End Bed & Breakfast, 2735 Main St. The Cambria Education Fund sponsors the event and awards teacher grants there.
According to cambriaeducationfoundation.org, the nonprofit foundation accepts donations to help Coast Unified School District staff members “introduce new programs, enhance existing ones or attend professional workshops” and “innovative, exciting projects that have high student impact” are preferred.
The celebration’s honorees will include retiring teachers and district employees Ron Garcia, Cyndi Klatt, Ruth Lapp, Christy Lynch, Grant Phillips, Cheryl Seay and Cyndie Wilson.
Food and drink are provided. Tickets are $10 for district staff and a guest; $20 for members of “the supportive public.” Make reservations at any of the district’s school libraries or pay at the door. For details, call Director Erin Martin at 805-305-7838.
Comments