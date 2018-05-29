One person hospitalized after early morning fire in Cambria

One person has been hospitalized and a home is about 65 percent destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday in Cambria's PineKnolls area, officials said.
Cambria Fire Department received a call about 1:30 a.m. and was first on the scene to the house on Pinewood Drive, according to Fire Captain Emily Torlano. The person hospitalized incurred burns and was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, officials said.
Fire Chief William Hollingsworth said most of the home’s exterior was scorched but the structure is still in place. He said when his crews arrived, “fire was already coming out through the doors and windows.”
He said the inside “is gutted.”
He said the cause of the fire is under investigation, and that crews would remain on scene Tuesday as mop-up.
Jerry Gruber, general manager of the Cambria Community Services District, said no firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.
Torlano said Cal Fire and the fire departments from Cayucos, Morro Bay and Templeton also responded.
This story will be updated.
Comments