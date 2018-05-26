Shamel Park pool in Cambria opens for summer over Memorial Day weekend

It may seem a bit shivery to think of swimming with May Gray weather overhead, but Memorial Day weekend Saturday is the traditional opening day for the pool at Shamel Park, as well as for other county-owned pools in other communities, including Cayucos.
The pool opened for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, then on weekends only through June 17, and daily except Mondays through Aug. 19, and back to weekends only Aug. 25 through Sept. 2, with a special opening on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3.
Hours are from 1-5 p.m.
The schedule is the same for Hardie Pool in Cayucos, except that pool is closed on July 4.
Recreational swim fees are $2.25 per day for youngsters and $4.50 for adults. Passes good for 14 swims are $22.50 for kids, $45 for adults.
The pool can also be rented for private parties. For details call 805-781-5930, option 4.
For details and a list of other pools, go to slocountyparks.org/aquatic-programs.
The county continues to seek pool and beach lifeguards, who can make from $12 to $16.77 an hour, depending on experience. For details, requirements (such as lifeguarding certification) and an application, go to governmentjobs.com/careers/slocountyca or contact Stacey King, the county’s park operations coordinator, at 805-781-4385 or sking@co.slo.ca.us.
