Here's how to honor veterans in Cambria on Memorial Day

North Coast residents and visitors will come together as usual to honor veterans during Cambria’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Festivities begin at 11 a.m. Monday by the town’s memorial flag stand in the parking lot of the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Chairs will be provided for most, according to Dave Ehlers, commander of American Legion Post No. 432.
Air Force Brigadier General Dana Hessheimer, director of the Joint Staff, California Military Department in Sacramento, will be the keynote speaker. Post officials will announce the winner of the 2017 Mel McColloch Merchant of the Year Award.
As part of the U.S.A. Vietnam War Commemoration, a Department of Defense program, the post will present a lapel pin and Presidential Proclamation to every veteran who served on active duty, regardless of location, from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975. As noted by Brian Griffin, post public information officer, there are “57,939 names on the (Vietnam) Wall for those who gave their lives in Vietnam, and nine million served to support the war effort. We owe a thank you to all of them.”
The Legion also will unveil the new Blue Star Memorial. For details, go to gardenclub.org/projects/blue-star-memorials.aspx.
Randy Schwalbe and the Cambria Chorus will provide the music. Members of North Coast scout troops and 4-H club will participate.
Sons of the American Legion will prepare a burger and hot dog barbecue; the Legion Auxiliary will provide side dishes and dessert. A $5 donation is suggested.
In preparation for Memorial Day, scouts and 4-H members are cleaning up area cemeteries and replacing worn flags. And the Sons group will post flags throughout the community.
For more information about the Post, go to legionpost432.com.
