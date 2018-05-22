'A life-affirming journey': Friends band together to help longtime Cambrian fight for his life

Rocky Fordyce strode slowly but steadily with a the help of a walker from the back of the board room at Old Cambria Grammar School to be honored along with a handful of other retirees from Coast Unified School District.
“He loved the kids … he always put them first,” district business manager Annie La Chance said as she outlined his 35 years of service.
That Fordyce was alive, let alone able to stand tall as he received his accolades, was a testament, he and friends said, to his dogged determination to survive, medical advances and the strength of bonds formed in small-town Cambria.
It was just months prior when Fordyce on New Year’s Day received a double-lung transplant.
That’s when “Team Rocky,” a group of school buddies, co-workers and friends bonded together to do the intensive care-giving that the bachelor patient needed to survive and thrive.
Those friends were by Fordyce’s side at the onset of his illness in November, in French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, at University of California San Francisco Medical Center (UCSF) before and after surgery and in a Bay Area rehab center. Two-person teams even did a couple of two-week, around-the-clock caretaking stints, staying with him in ultra-clean housing near the hospital.
Fordyce said in a phone interview that he remembers one of those friends was holding his right hand when he came out of a 10-day induced coma after the surgery, but he doesn’t remember who it was.
“It sure felt good,” he said.
It probably was frequent visitor Manny Herrera, who lives 117 miles away from the hospital, east of Sacramento.
“It was so touch and go for so long,” Herrera said. “I had never seen anybody who was closer to death that actually made it through. With Rocky being single, I didn’t want him to be alone. If, God forbid, he didn’t make it, I didn’t want him to die alone.”
Some friends came longer distances to be Fordyce’s hospital advocate, sit with him, chat about fishing and high school, share other memories, play Yahtzee, walk with him in the hospital corridors and later even take him on short field trips.
Now the stalwart survivor is back home in a new Cambria studio apartment his friends found, cleaned and furnished, creating “a bachelor pad with a bit of a woman’s touch,” according to Tala Romero.
Heidi Holmes-Nagy said caring for and about Fordyce “has been a life-affirming journey for me … emotional, but so worth it.”
“It’s a time in my life that made those of us who’ve known each other for 30 or 40 years so much closer than we’ve ever been,” she added. “ .... For those of us who live here, love here and support here, it’s been an amazing experience.”
The illness
A year ago, Fordyce thought he was battling hay fever. So did doctors, who prescribed antibiotics. But by mid-September it worsened.
“I was having a hard time walking and breathing,” he said. “I drove myself to French Hospital.”
He spent four days there. Doctors diagnosed pneumonia and prescribed a 24-hour-a-day oxygen flow.
By Dec. 4, 2017, “I couldn’t breathe very well,” he said, and he returned to French.
The pneumonia was back, and doctors made the decision to send him to UCSF. Fordyce left for San Francisco by ambulance at 11:30 p.m. five days later.
After being placed on a machine that did his breathing for him, he went through extensive testing to make sure he was a good candidate for the surgery.
He was. They put him on the transplant list, and three days later doctors did the 12-hour surgery.
After weeks of recovery in hospital and rehab, Fordyce and his care-giving team were ready to be on their own. Friends Don Dockstader and Leslie Taylor-Snow were among those who had undergone intensive training to become his round-the-clock caregivers.
A few of the many others who were at his side, visited or helped in myriad ways, according to Fordyce his friends, were: Joe Romero, Paul Nagy, David “Smokey” Drew, Steve and Lorie Kniffen, Alan Fields, Rebecca Salgado, Dianne Brooke, Ted Brown, Janet Nunes, Bear McGill, Bambi Fields and so many more.
“We all had different roles,” Romero said. “(Now) we go two or three times a day to do meals and wash dishes. I’m scheduling people for meals and visits. Bambi Fields goes every Friday morning to clean up. Rocky also needs people to be with him, walk with him to build up his strength.”
Herrera called it “Village Support,” and said, “that’s just what people in Cambria do. Growing up in a small town, it was a blessing.”
Romero agreed. “It’s a warm community. None of us are looking for thanks” or credit,” he said. “It’s just what we do for a friend.”
People still are donating to a Pacific Premiere Bank account in Fordyce’s name to help the retired coach/groundskeeper/bus driver and entrepreneur barbecuer.
Fordyce also encouraged people to “give me a call (805-441-7478). Come by. Or give me a fist-bump if you see me on the street.”
Honors and what’s next
At the May 17 meeting of the Coast Unified School District Board of Trustees, at which Fordyce, other retirees and the teacher/classified employee of the year were honored, La Chance said with a grin that Fordyce had been with the district so long, his employment paperwork was copied “using carbon paper” — not to mention his time in the district as a student.
Fordyce had returned to Cambria from the Bay Area rehab center just a day earlier. The audience gave him a lengthy standing ovation.
What’s next?
“My lungs are great,” Fordyce said. “I wasn’t moving around much for four months, but now I’m getting around better … doing all my life skills. The doctor said it probably would be three months until I can drive again.”
He doesn’t know anything about his donor and hasn’t yet tried to contact the donor’s family. If and when he does, his first contact likely would be to send a gentle letter of profound gratitude.
Fordyce does have a couple of messages for friends and strangers.
First, sign up to be an organ donor. It’s a simple form that attaches to your driver’s license.
“When I was in the hospital,” he said, “there were so many kids and adults on the one floor, getting lungs, hearts, kidneys, bone marrow. It’s so important.”
An organ donation “saved my life,” he said quietly. “If someone hadn’t donated, I wouldn’t be here today.”
And the other message to everyone? Again, spoken softly but with emotion, he said, “Thank you."
