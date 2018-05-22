Downtown Cambria drivers can expect smoother roads after planned work

Drivers should have smoother pavement soon in busy downtown Cambria and other areas after two main roadways are resurfaced. Work is expected to start June 12, according to Pete Newel, project manager for San Luis Obispo County Public Works.
Some grinding to remove striping, elevated-lane and other markers was to happen this week, Newell said Monday.
The Cambria project includes Burton Drive (from Main Street to Highway 1) and the full length of Main Street, from one intersection with Highway 1 to the other (Highway 1/Ardath Drive/Main to the “Spaghetti Bowl” juncture of Main, Highway 1 and Windsor Boulevard).
Affected businesses should receive fliers outlining the project in more detail, according to Don Spagnolo, county Public Works’ transportation programs manager.
While the project is underway, detours, lane closures and one-way controls are probable. Countywide, notices will be posted on each affected street at least 72 hours in advance. Some Cambria signs had already been posted Sunday.
The repairs here are part of a countywide project to resurface with an asphalt slurry about 66 miles of roadways, according to a county news release. During the applications and while the asphalt sets, vehicle access will be limited for up to four hours.
The county release said road improvements elsewhere began Monday, and the entire project is expected to be completed in August.
Other areas where work is slated include Los Osos Valley Road and Bay Ridge in Los Osos and locations west of Paso Robles, southeast of San Miguel, Oceano and Nipomo, according to the release.
Comments