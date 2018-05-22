Peacock Farms tomatoes back at Cambria Farmers Market | Around the Village

The Peacock Farms tomato booth at the Cambria Farmer’s Market is back.
For a couple of weeks, loyal, disappointed customers could only stare at the empty space and hope the vacancy was temporary. It was.
The hiatus was due to the market schedule clashing with booth operator Andy Pechmann, who is also a baseball coach, clashing with game times. Peacock Farms had nobody else to sell the tomatoes and fresh basil to hungry North Coast buyers.
Pechmann said upon his return that he really missed those customers and Cambria. He and his son have agreed in the past, he said, if they didn’t already live in Pismo Beach, they’d choose Cambria.
Christmas Market tickets
It’s not even June yet, and the Cambria Christmas Market tickets are already available online. Now that’s planning ahead.
Dates are Fridays through Sundays, Nov. 23-25, Nov. 28-Dec. 2 and Dec. 5-9 and then all days from Tuesday, Dec. 11 through Sunday, Dec. 23. Tickets for some days are restricted for use only on those exact days. They can be purchased at cambriachristmasmarket.com/tickets.
Monterey Bay advisor council meets
The Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council will meet June 15 in the Parish Hall of Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main St.
Since the all-volunteer council was established in 1994, its members have advised sanctuary management on a variety of topics, including tourism, education, fishing, agriculture, business, conservation and others. For details, go to montereybay.noaa.gov.
Stolo awarded
American Fine Wine’s invitation-only competition for 2018 awarded double-gold honors in the rosé category to Stolo Vineyard’s 2017 Rosé of Pinot Noir, which retails for $25.
The family-owned estate winery’s offerings are highly rated by Wine Enthusiast, and Stolo’s 2014 Estate Syrah was the editor’s choice in Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 wines. Stolo’s tasting room is at 3776 Santa Rosa Creek Road.
For details on Stolo’s wines, go to stolofamilyvineyards.com.
Students return to speak
The career-track education from Santa Lucia Middle School came to life recently as some former grads came back to visit, in person or via Skype.
The returnees shared how they’d translated their Cambria education into success in their diverse chosen careers.
Among the speakers were author Devik Soukup, gaming-firm CEO David Logan, graphic designer Adrian Crabtree and Realtor/restaurant co- owner/about-to-be Cal Poly grad Alex De Alba. Soukup also stayed to help lead the school’s annual “Battle of the Books” assembly.
The mini-lectures, coordinated by eighth-grade teacher Emily Mills and school librarian Suzanne Kennedy, were part of the students’ preparation for high school, college and career selection.
The career-track program ended Friday with students doing mock job interviews with retired Santa Lucia principal Denis de Clercq and retired teacher Ann Rogers.
Cambrian headed to nationals
Coast Union High School grad Daniel Gowdy, 23, will be heading soon to Louisville, Kentucky, for national finals in the SkillsUSA electrical competition. He won the state competition in the electrical construction wiring category on April 22.
He’s the son of longtime Cambria electrician Gary Gowdy (who also went through the Cambria school system) and caregiver Karen Gowdy.
New Pinedorado bandstand
Have you checked out the new bandstand that a member of the Lions Club of Cambria built at the Pinedorado grounds on Main Street? It’s the club’s latest infrastructure addition there, designed to make the annual Labor Day celebrations as festive as possible.
Campground kiosks revamped
Six kiosks in the San Simeon State Campground got a facelift recently after some Boy Scouts, including Eagle candidate and cancer survivor Spencer Caserio, revamped dilapidated doors laced with broken wood, rusted locks and hinges and scratches or cracked glass.
According to Spencer’s dad, wildlife photographer Brian Caserio, each kiosk had informative new environmental panels in them, but reading the material was difficult and discouraging because of the condition of the doors.
He said his son’s Eagle project was to replace the 12 doors, with two per kiosk, with new materials supplied by State Parks. From design to completion, the project took a year.
Brian Caserio said that earlier this year the scouts assembled the frame with help from Bill Boothby at his Inform Caseworks cabinet shop in Tin City.
The project is complete, but Spencer “still has to go through his eagle board of review, which likely won't be until late summer,” his father said.
Spencer “has until his 18th birthday in November, plus he's going to get additional merit badges at summer camp in June among other things.”
When Spencer was a toddler in Cambria, he survived an aggressive three-year treatment and a bone-marrow transplant to beat T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
