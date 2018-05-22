Pieces of oak tree removed near Cambria Historical Museum could be available to public

Those mourning the recent removal of a damaged tree from Cambria Historical Museum grounds may eventually be able to own a piece of the downed tree.
John Ehlers, president of the Cambria Historical Society’s Board of Directors, said docents saved as many pieces of the spreading native oak as possible, and that the wood and branches would be used for educational programs for children, possibly a 7-foot-long bench and perhaps some memento carvings that could be available for purchase in the society’s gift shop.
Tree cutters removed the other half of the tree May 10 that had for decades held court and provided shade and solace in the northwest corner of the property on Burton Drive. The tree’s two trunks — actually two trees that were conjoined at the base — had split apart April 27. One trunk, heavily loaded with branches, landed between two parked vehicles.
The other trunk was still standing until the board voted unanimously in an emergency action to remove it, and the county approved a permit for the removal.
Ehlers said the board was told by arborist Blair McCormick that the remaining tree had three strikes against it: Probable root rot, a fungus that would have been difficult to treat, and the conjoined trunk condition that made each of them from have the strength to support the heavy canopy of branches that had spread out toward the sidewalk and the museum building. The remaining tree also posed a public-safety hazard.
