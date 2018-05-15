Wastewater rate hike to be discussed at upcoming Cambria CSD meeting

Should water and sewage-treatment rates be raised again soon in Cambria?
The Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors will discuss that topic and more during a meeting that starts at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 24, in the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.
Consultant Alex Handlers of Bartle Wells and Associates will present a draft study about water, wastewater and Sustainable Water Facility (SWF) rates, district General Manager Jerry Gruber said. Gruber said Handlers worked on the study with staff and board President Amanda Rice and Vice President Jim Bahringer (who serve on an ad hoc committee about the rate study).
Voter approval would be required before the increases could go into effect if the directors agree rates need to go up.
The board will review possible hikes that are separate from already-authorized annual increases most recently imposed March 1. District staff estimates the 2018 changes will increase by $5.95 the total bi-monthly bill of a residence using six units of water per billing period.
They’ll also consider authorizing preparation of a plan to adapt SWF management and operations so they don’t damage the environment.
Directors also will get their first walk through of the district’s preliminary 2018-19 budget.
At the meeting, the directors also are to consider again amending the agreement with IT-management firm TekTegrity, authorizing a $1,500 increase for labor cost for replacing the servers.
Among other items on the agenda are possible fire-department grants, possible creation of a CCSD policy committee and an annual resolution about water and wastewater standby or availability charges (those charges won’t change).
For details, go to www.cambriacsd.org.
In two meetings held in April, members of the district’s standing finance committee have considered such topics as departmental balance sheets, refinancing district debt (including the Sustainable Water Facility), capital improvements and infrastructure needs, the district’s purchasing policy, the committee’s own responsibilities, functions and procedures, and state regulations on the public’s right to attend and participate in meetings of local legislative bodies.
The committee will meet on Thursday; the primary discussion at that session was to center on the draft CCSD budget for 2018-19.
