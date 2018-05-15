Ouch! Gas prices in Cambria soar past the $4 mark

Oh dear!
Gas prices soared about 7 percent recently in Cambria. After weeks of hovering just below the $4-a-gallon mark for regular gas, a gallon of regular now costs nearly $4.30 on the North Coast, according national gas-price tracker gasbuddy.com on May 15.
Why are costs rising here and elsewhere? According to the Sacramento Bee, AAA and other sources, the price of crude oil is surging due in part to the conflict in Syria and President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear pact and impose more sanctions on that country.
Also, refiners’ maintenance prior to producing the more expensive summer blend of fuel, California’s high fuel fees and taxes (including a new one) and an increase in travel are among other likely causes for the fuel-cost hikes.
Statewide, the average for a gallon of gas is nearly $3.70. Nationwide, it's quite a bit lower at $2.88, according to AAA.
