Want to help the hungry on the North Coast? Leave canned food for your mail carrier

North Coast letter carriers will join their peers nationwide Saturday in collecting food donations that residents have set out by their mailboxes.
The annual program, called Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, collects 70 to 80 million pounds of food nationwide each year. The contributions help restock local food banks in preparation for the summer months, when low-income families need extra food to fill the nutrition gap for students during summer vacation when schools are closed and breakfast and lunch programs aren’t available.
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers will deliver to residential customers special grocery bags. North Coasters then can put non-perishable items in the bag and leave them at the mail box for pick-up by the carrier.
The food donated on the North Coast is distributed through the food bank at Cambria Vineyard Church to anyone in need living in Cambria and San Simeon.
For details on the local food drive, call Postmaster Brian Camarillo at 805-927-0808. For details on the North Coast food bank, call Gary White, Vineyard’s pastor, at 805-927-5550.
Power outage affects nearly 400
About 382 PG&E customers had a rude wake-up about 11:30 p.m. May 3 when their electricity browned out. PG&E says a downed power line at Pickwick Lane and Arliss Drive caused the outage.
A technician arrived at 12:30 a.m., cutting power “to make the situation safe for our repair crews to come in and put up two new spans of wire,” reported PG&E’s Jeremy Howard.
He added that once the technician rerouted power around the problem, most customers had electricity back on by 1:15 a.m.
Howard said the repair crew arrived about 5:30 a.m., strung the new wires and restored power to the other 78 customers about 9 a.m.
Comments