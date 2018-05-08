Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria undergoing repairs to prevent landslides

A portion of Santa Rosa Creek Road in Cambria is undergoing about three weeks of storm-damage repair that began Monday.
Traffic will be restricted to a single lane in the area, which is approximately 5 miles east of Cambria. Alternative routes are advisable during the work.
The project includes emergency slope and bank repairs in an area where prone to landslides. San Luis Obispo County Public Works officials say significant bank erosion and subsequent road failure began at the site in 2017, and the roadway was realigned away from the adjoining creek.
Stream flow in the 2017-2018 winter season continued to erode the road area, however, and additional work to stabilize the slope below the relocated segment of road is necessary.
County staff is seeking emergency permits for the work from outside resource agencies. The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved and funded the roadway relocation.
