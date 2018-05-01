Large oak falls at edge of Cambria Historical Museum garden

When a tree falls on Burton Drive in Cambria’s East Village, a lot of people hear it … and react quickly.
A heavy, branch-laden trunk of a multi-trunked native oak tree broke off about 11 a.m. Friday, April 27. The tree had sprouted and grown years ago in the northwest corner of the Cambria Historical Society’s Guthrie-Bianchini garden around the museum.
The falling trunk straddled the museum garden’s picket fence, landing between (and slightly on) two vehicles parked streetside. According to witnesses, when the tree fell, the driver of one of the vehicles had just parked there and gotten out with his passenger.
Dennis White’s Cambria Pines Tree Service crew quickly removed the fallen oak while Fire Department personnel directed traffic on the busy street.
Within an hour or so, the only evidence left behind was the trunk’s stump.
The rest of the tree is being examined by an arborist. According to some society board members, they’ll be distressed if the tree must be removed, but public safety is their first concern. Casual examinations have found disease at the base of the tree.
