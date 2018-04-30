Cambria Fire Department adds 3 reserve firefighters

New reservist firefighters at Cambria Fire Department are Jeffrey Luna, Andrew Schechter and Jake Babinsky, who will be on call for 24-hour shifts and large incidents.
According to department spokesperson Capt. Emily Torlano, the new reservists “all have past fire experience and are highly motivated and eager to serve Cambria.”
None of the newcomers live in Cambria, and none of their work is funded by a grant that paid for three fulltime firefighters for two years.
Cambria’s three newest firefighters also have other commitments.
Torlano elaborated in an email interview. “Luna works fulltime at Allen Hancock Fire Academy, Schechter is a full-time San Luis Obispo Ambulance paramedic, and Babinsky owns his own welding business.”
She said, “Luna is a proctor at fire academy and has a lot of teaching/training in his background. He also has a lot of technological experience and will help our department tremendously.”
“Schechter is a full-time medic and offers our community an additional paramedic,” Torlano explained. “He also has worked for Cal Fire and brings well rounded experience to us.”
“Babinsky is a water expert and will augment our ocean/swiftwater response.” As a welder, “he also will be helping us build training props,” the fire captain concluded.
