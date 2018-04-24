Spring break a mixed bag for Cambria business; Hearst Castle attendance up

If you consider prime spring break to be the week before and after Easter, Hearst Castle’s attendance during that vacation time in 2018 took significant swoop upward compared with last year.
Despite the year-plus, ongoing closure of Highway 1 north of Ragged Point and Salmon Creek, Castle attendance during the break period this year (March 24 through April 4) was up by about 26 percent when compared with the April 8-23 Easter vacation season in 2017.
The stats were provided by Dan Falat, superintendent of the state park that includes the Castle.
He said the 2017 spring-break attendance was 31,798, while 2018’s was 40,111, for an increase of 8,313.
Spring break or the spring semester break is the time when most schools and colleges close for a week or more. The break usually falls around Easter. In recent years, some learning institutions scheduled their breaks further away from the holiday to help soften the impact on popular vacation sites and reduce the number of disruptive gatherings of students.
This year’s two weeks of prime spring break came after a fairly rainy period earlier in March. Measurable rainfall or drizzle fell on nearly half the days, according to records kept by the Cambria Community Services District, but the classical spring break period was rain free.
Even so, Falat said the 2018 March castle attendance managed to eke out a 1.5 percent increase compared with last year.
He said that March 2017 attendance was 43,977, while March 2018 was 44,631, with both stats including “lap sitters,” or toddlers who sit on the lap of a parent or other accompanying person while riding the bus up and back from the visitor center to the hilltop estate.
All that comes after a period of attendance declines.
In mid-January, Falat reported a 15.5 percent drop in the number of tours taken in 2017 as compared with the previous year.
He said that in 2015, 775,958 tours were taken. The 2016 count was 744,409 (or 31,549 fewer than the year before, which is a 4.6 percent drop), and the tour count for 2017 was 628,858 (down 115,551, or 15.5 percent fewer than the previous year).
Business
Meanwhile, downtown Cambria was mostly packed during prime spring break. Parking spots were at a premium, and many of the tourists who stopped in at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce were carrying bags full of purchases.
However, sales records were mixed, with some businesses doing well and others reporting figures that were flat or even down.
Some business reps said this year’s break-related business-impact period seemed shorter than usual, which may have contributed to lower holiday-time sales overall on the North Coast.
Mary Ann Carson, executive director of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce said April 23 that the spring break did feel shorter. “When it’s in March, the break seems to be the whole month.”
However, motels “were keeping fairly full and there were a lot of people in town,” she said.
Aaron Linn, general manager of Linn’s Fruit Bin, Inc., and the business representative for North Coast Advisory Council, feels that the holiday being just two weeks before tax day also helped soften sales.
“I felt our Easter holiday was a bit soft this year,” he said April 23. Linn also said the Highway 1 closure and having snow in the mountains and ski areas open could have drained some travelers from the coast.
“There were a lot of people in town” during the two weeks of spring break, said Oz Barron of Ball & Skein & More. “We had some very good days,” but sales overall during that period were down from last year.
That certainly doesn’t match the shop’s overall sales rate so far in calendar 2018, he said. Compared with the same time period last year, Ball & Skein sales have been “definitely up,” according to Barron’s calculations.
But, he noted, who visits the North Coast and when depends on many factors, including weather, road conditions, special celebrations, which holiday it is, the stock market, visitors’ awareness of all that and much more.
Gayle Sewell’s Chambers Gallery had “nice, nice business, good sales” during spring break, she said April 17, adding that her sales of art, sea glass, moonstones and jade were especially up.
She said it seems more people are vacationing here, rather than just driving past on their way to someplace else. “I think our little village has some of the most unique shops around, giving visitors good opportunities to take home unusual things.”
Comments