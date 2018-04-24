Cambria water plant fund sees shortfall of $366,899

Costs associated with complying with a water board cease-and-desist order on Cambria’s water plant have helped put the plant’s operating fund more than $366,000 in the red this fiscal year.
That’s according to a report presented by Finance Manager Rudy Hernandez to the Cambria Community Services District board on Thursday, April 19.
General Manager Jerry Gruber attributed most of the shortfall can be attributed to the cost of complying with the cease-and-desist order issued by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.
“The revenue generated did not support the operating of that facility,” he said.
“Just on the closure plan alone, on the cease-and-desist order, we’ve spent about $300,000,” General Gruber added, pointing specifically to soil work and water sampling, the latter of which he described as “one of our biggest expenses.”
Much of that mitigation work, he said, is “behind us now,” but he said other costs lie ahead, such as brine disposal and associated trucking costs. “We’re continuing to spend a lot of money on that facility.”
The financial update also showed operating deficits of $117,480 in the general fund and $3,231 in the wastewater fund.
“The one that’s really in a deficit position is the water fund SWF fund,” Hernandez said, pointing out that the water operating fund actually shows a surplus of $141,734.
Fire grant
Cambria Fire Chief William Hollingsworth said a new kind of SAFER grant may be available. The grant is designed to ease local agencies into paying for the positions funded by initial SAFER grants once those grants expire, rather than hitting them with the entire cost all at once.
The CCHD hired three firefighters for two years using a SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) from FEMA, but funding from that grant has expired. The district recently voted to put a measure on the June 5 ballot to extend funding for the positions.
The new program is a kind of sequel to the one Cambria participated in before.
“Because of some of the problems the federal government is seeing with local agencies not being able to come up with funding after the fact to secure and maintain the positions that are being made available through the SAFER grant, they developed a new SAFER program,” Hollingsworth said.
During the first year of the three-year program, the federal government supplies 75 percent of the funding to maintain those positions, with a 25 percent match for the local agency. The local share of the cost rises to 50 percent in the second year and 75 percent in the final year of the grant.
“The whole concept is to get local government used to the process of funding the positions as they come open,” Hollingsworth said.
Because of the short application period, he said, General Manager Jerry Gruber gave him permission to apply for the grant without seeking board approval.
The fact that the district has a measure on the ballot to fund the positions could improve its chances of obtaining the grant, Hollingsworth said, because “they’re looking for places that are looking to fully fund the positions.”
However, he said, “There’s no guarantee that it’s going to come, and there’s no absolute that we have to accept it.”
Comments