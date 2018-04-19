Cambria ambulances will stay closer to home at night

Ambulances will stay a little closer to home during nighttime hours in Cambria, now that the district is only operating one ambulance during its 12-hour night shift.
District Administrator Bob Sayers said Wednesday, April 18, that talks with county and San Luis Ambulance officials had produced an understanding with the Cambria Community Healthcare District. It was decided that CCHD ambulances would no longer respond to calls in Morro Bay during the night shift and would not be called farther south than Villa Creek.
The issue arose after CCHD trustees voted last month to reduce night-shift service from two ambulances to one as a cost-saving measure. This affected the countywide “move up and cover” system in which the district participates. According to the CCHD website, the system provides that “when other ambulance zones are busy, our ambulance crews may be called to help cover their area.”
Under the new understanding, that area will not extend farther than Villa Creek, near Estero Bluffs State Park north of Cayucos.
“We’re not required to go to Morro Bay any longer, and the ambulance will always be as close as Villa Creek,” Sayers told the CCHD board. “I thought that was a significant change.”
Sayers also said San Luis Ambulance might be willing to station an ambulance closer to Cambria during the night shift to shorten potential response times, adding that such a move would likely carry an additional cost to the CCHD.
The board instructed Sayers to continue talks with San Luis Ambulance and the county’s Emergency Medical Services Authority on what additional steps might be considered.
Since the night-shift service reduction took effect April 1, the district has responded to 15 nighttime calls, five of which involved transports, Operations Director Jason Melendy said.
Medical building
Also at the board’s monthly meeting, Vice President Barbara Bronson Gray said permits have been pulled to remodel the Cambria Medical Building to serve as medical offices.
Under a deal between building owner Linnvestments and First California Physician Partners, the entire first floor of the building at 2150 Main St. will be turned into medical offices.
Bronson Gray said the remodeling project will begin “anytime now,” with a target completion date of Sept. 1.
A rendering of the building in Cambria’s East Village shows six exam rooms, an X-ray room, a laboratory, four restrooms, a lobby, a procedure room and two doctors’ offices, among other components of the plan.
The first floor was previously occupied by a variety of businesses, including a beauty salon, esthetician, hair studio and massage therapy business. Ramandeep Badhan’s dental office, Cambria Smiles (previously owned by Frank Fratto) continues to occupy the third floor.
Used ambulance
Sayers said Fratto, who administers the Project Heartbeat fund, is open to the possibility of the district using interest from that fund to purchase a used ambulance. The district is seeking to replace a 2002 vehicle with 175,000 miles on it, Trustee Bob Putney said.
Sayers said about $40,000 is available from the fund for such a purchase. He presented the board with two possible ambulances: a rebuilt model selling for $69,000 and a vehicle with 117,000 miles on it for $25,000. The board instructed him to keep looking for options.
