Pool proposal for Coast Union High School campus inches forward

A local group seeking permission to build a swimming pool complex on the Coast Union High School campus is nearing approval of nonprofit status and wants a letter of support from the school district.
Cambrians for Aquatics has told trustees at a board meeting Thursday, April 12, that it will pay the $5 million it estimates will be necessary to build and maintain the complex, which would consist of a 25-meter lap pool and a rehab pool for injured athletes and senior citizens. CFA has filed paperwork to be recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, organizers said.
Jim Major and Beth Yudovin, leaders of the group, asked the board for a letter of support so they could begin raising money for the project. Trustees responded by asking the group to present two draft letters the district could use as guidelines in assessing the issue further.
In addition, “a sewer line would need to replace our septic system for a pool to be considered,” Coast Unified Superintendent Vicki Schumacher said. She suggested that a quote on such a system could be presented in September if the group could fund expenses needed to obtain such a quote.
The pool would be installed near the tennis courts at Coast Union. Organizers said they had spoken to county Supervisor Bruce Gibson, who had assured them that issues such as drainage and Native American artifacts that may be present on the site could be overcome.
The complex would cost an estimated $3.4 million to build, organizers say, with the remainder of the $5 million overall price tag going toward subsequent maintenance.
