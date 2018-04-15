Cambria Grammar School kids forge friendships in Africa

And just where is Lesotho?
Not many fifth-graders can rattle off particulars about the tiny, landlocked South African country of Lesotho, but students in Sarah Moore’s Cambria Grammar School class can.
The youngsters have been exchanging pen pal letters with their peers in the village of Ha Mahlomola, Lesotho.
Coast Union High School grad Leslie Logan is a Peace Corps volunteer in the village’s health center and school. She also wrote a grant and received full funding to bring well water closer to the school and town center. See details at https://bit.ly/2HpIctD.
Logan, daughter of retired Cambria Grammar School teacher Linda Logan, asked her mom if any North Coast kids would be interested in corresponding with their peers in Basotho. They were.
Linda Logan hand-delivered the first set of Cambria letters in October. “The students were ecstatic to receive” the missives, Logan said during a recent email interview. “Leslie gave them a geography lesson about where California and Cambria were located.”
The elder Logan also hand-delivered the responses when she returned home to Cambria.
Since then, Moore’s students have sent two more sets of letters to Lesotho. Logan said they’re eagerly awaiting the responses their new pen pals are writing.
Mail delivery to and from Lesotho takes about six weeks, Logan said. “To expedite the process, letters on either end are emailed,” with the hard copies mailed to be received later.
And what did young Losotho students have to say?
One wrote that, “we have a king. Do you have a king?”
A Cambrian student replied: “We don’t have a king, but we have a president called Donald Trump” who “lives in a big house called the White House.”
Other Lesotho students wrote:
- “I like learning about math, Sesotho (national language) and English. In school, we wear a uniform.”
- “When I arrive at home (after school), I look after two donkeys and two cows.”
- One Lesotho youngster offered to “give you a donkey and a cow and a sheep and a dog.”
- Cambria recipient replied, “I am happy to hear from you. I do not need a donkey, a cow or a sheep … but I would take a dog.”
Some other Cambria responses included:
- “In my town, the places are not very close together, so we use cars and other vehicles. The horses on my ranch are used for working the cows, not for transportation.”
- “Here in my country, we have all kinds of music, like rap and jazz.”
- And one young man asked, “Do you eat ice cream in Lesotho? In April I am going on a field trip with my class to Yosemite. Do you go on field trips?”
