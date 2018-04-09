Nonprofit status could boost proposal for Coast Union pool

Progress on a proposed 25-meter community swimming pool on the Coast Union campus is very preliminary, but the first official steps are being taken toward that end, according to Cambrians for Aquatics Vice Chairman/Treasurer Beth Yudovin.
Among those first steps is to form a federally licensed nonprofit corporation – a 501(c)(3) – and, according to Yudovin, that paperwork is near completion.
The second step is to achieve an agreement with the Coast Unified School District to lease a piece of land behind the existing tennis courts for an annual fee of $1, Yudovin explained in a phone interview Monday, April 9.
In fact Cambrians for Aquatics – which plans to build it, maintain and operate it – will present its lease proposal to the school board at 7 p.m. Thursday night, April 12, in the Board Room of the district office, 1350 Main Street.
The third step would be to secure the funding for the project; Yudovin suggests that the pool will cost about $5 million. Once nonprofit status is formally achieved, the group plans to solicit contributions from several sources – including the Lions of Cambria and the Hearst Foundation – as well as national foundations and other funding sources.
“We’re a core group with about 50 people on our committee,” Yudovin explained. “We’re just getting started, and we’re trying to get the school board on our side.”
Representatives of the group initially appeared before the board June 29 and were told to return with an update once their nonprofit status was in order.
