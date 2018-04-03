CCSD lobbyist Dean Florez to appear at Cambria town hall

CCSD Director Harry Farmer will host and moderate a town hall meeting with Dean Florez of Balance Public Relations from 5 to 7 p.m. April 11 at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building.
Florez, a native of Shafter in Kern County, served in the state Assembly and later as state Senate majority leader. Since April 2015, he has served as a public relations consultant and lobbyist in Sacramento on behalf of the Cambria Community Services District.
Florez will present an update on developments in the state legislative, administrative and regulatory bodies that may affect Cambria. Potential grants and other financial opportunities related to the district’s advanced water treatment plant will be discussed. Florez will be available for public questions and comments.
The CCSD initially hired Florez on a short-term basis to help with permitting efforts for the CCSD’s advanced water treatment plant. He later signed a longer-term contract for more than $100,000 a year. That figure was reduced in August to $77,000.
All interested residents and property owners are encouraged to attend.
Cambria Community Council
The Cambria Community Council will hold its annual board meeting at 6 p.m. April 16 at Santa Rosa Catholic Church. The public is invited to attend the meeting. The agenda includes election of directors and officers. Information: Suzanne Kennedy, suzannekennedy0@gmail.org, or 805-909-0917.
