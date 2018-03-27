Longtime Cambria resident Stephanie Stacy Puerto Rico-bound

Cambrians Stephanie Stacy, daughter Melissa Page Candela and granddaughter India Rose Page will head to hurricane-battered Puerto Rico on March 31, not as part of a rescue team (although they expect to help the beleaguered residents), but to start a new life with Melissa Page’s spouse, Stephanie Candela.
The couple both have high-security jobs, and they have been mostly apart for nine months while Page trained in Texas as remote consultant for a software firm. Stacy and India Rose moved to in Texas in June.
India Rose is an accomplished gymnast. The entire family has become enthusiastic Cross-Fit participants.
Stephanie Stacy is known for her vivid wearable fabric art, fiercely upbeat nature and success in editing and promoting “Tales of a Psychedelic Warrior,” the book her husband of 30-plus years, Richard Stacy, wrote before he died in May of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease). She’s writing a memoir sequel due to be published June 3.
That sequel will no doubt include, but never dwell on, other tragic losses, such as the deaths of daughter Courtney at the age of 28 (cystic fibrosis) and son Cary at 38 (heart failure).
Despite the family’s new location, Stacy said in a January email interview that “officially, I am and will always be a Cambria resident … I have family there and there will always be a place for me to stay when we come back.”
Hey, Jude!
The powerful voice of a famed, former Cambrian Jude Johnstone hits the stage of Painted Sky on Friday, April 20. The nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter also will perform at Tooth & Nail Winery on April 22.
For details go to Johnstone’s website at http://judejohnstone.com.
If you don’t know Jude, she’s performed with Bonnie Raitt, Jackson Browne, etc., and her songs have been recorded by a host of A-listers, such as Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash, Bette Midler and Trisha Yearwood.
Jude and her then-husband Charles Duncan lived for years in the historic Music (Grant-Lull) House at 2581 Main St. They divorced and sold the house a few years ago, and Jude lives in Nashville now. Their daughters are New York actress/producer/director Emma Went and folk singer Ray Duncan, who sings with her dad in SLOCO and other areas in a duo known as Ranchers for Peace.
