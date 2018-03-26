Where are those eggs? Cambria kids can find them on Easter at Shamel Park

Every Easter Sunday morning in Cambria for decades, children ages 10 and younger, many of them decked in their holiday finery, gather with their families shortly before 8 a.m. at Shamel Park, at the bend of Windsor Boulevard, just past Moonstone Beach Drive on Park Hill.
Cambria’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be April 1.
The starting whistle launches the search for most at 8 o’clock sharp, so participants are strongly encouraged to line up earlier, according to organizer Jim Hollingshead. After that, the hunt progresses very quickly, as the youngsters scramble to find their seasonal treasures.
A special search area is set aside for toddlers age 2 and younger, who also get a head start on the hunt.
American Legion Post No. 432 sponsors the event.
Early on Easter morning, adults help the Easter Bunny hide eggs and surprises, and blow up balloons. The Easter Bunny and Winnie the Pooh are expected to be there to greet the young egg-hunters.
