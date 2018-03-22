How to respond in an emergency: Find out at Cambria workshops

Are you CERTifiably ready for natural disasters?
If the Thomas Fire, the Montecito mudslide or the Northern California wildfire storm had been in your back yard, would you have known what to do? What would you do if, in an area-wide emergency, you dialed 911 and got a busy signal, or if there was no dial tone at all?
Cambria’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will teach you, in a three-week series of classes starting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, and running Mondays and Wednesdays through April 25.
The hands-on course teaches individuals to be self-reliant and better prepared in the event of a major disaster and to work as part of a team to assist others. Topics include turning off utilities, firefighting and medical skills, dealing with hazardous materials, terrorism awareness, and light search-and-rescue techniques.
Some CERT students go on to join the community team, while others take the class so they and their families can be prepared.
A $30 fee covers manuals, handouts and emergency supplies. The class is taught at the Cambria Fire Station, 2850 Burton Drive. For details, email CambriaCERT@gmail.com or sign up in person at the fire station.
Do it for your community, your family and yourself.
