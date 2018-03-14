HART Cat of the Month: Helping to change Simon’s hard-knock life

We don’t know much about shy Simon’s history; however, like Orphan Annie, he’s probably led a “hard-knock life.” His tipped ear suggests prior homelessness.
Simon is 6-plus years old. An inside/outside lifestyle would allow him to pursue his hunting and sunning pastimes.
HART's Cat of the Month adoption fee is half price, and the fee is waived under the Seniors for Seniors program. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2638 Main St. in Cambria. Phone 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org.
Comments