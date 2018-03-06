AARP won't offer Cambria residents tax help this year

Seniors and others with low- or moderate-level incomes will have to go out of town this year to get free assistance with filing state and federal tax returns, help that for years had been provided by AARP Foundation’s trained Tax-Aide volunteers.
Apparently, there was a lack of volunteers this year.
The next nearest AARP program sites are in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Atascadero.
AARP Foundation volunteers had prepared income tax returns at no charge in Cambria for more than 25 years. According to information provided in November by volunteer Gerald Winkenbach, “Last year the volunteers prepared 111 US tax returns and an almost equal number of California ones, obtaining $91,457 in Federal refunds for seniors and low-to-moderate income families.”
For details, call 888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277) or go to www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide/
or call 1- AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business has a program that offers free tax-filing services in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria; those services still will be available on March 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., first come, first served. For details, go to https://www.cob.calpoly.edu/vita.
