Cambria gets cold: How low did it go?

Snow? Frost on windshields? Temperatures in the low 30s? On San Luis Obispo County’s normally temperate North Coast?
They’re not unheard of, but they’re rare, even in the upper reaches of the Santa Lucia range.
But several people reported seeing frozen precipitation along some North Coast ridge areas early on Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 19.
Michele Oksen said at 8:10 a.m. she got some snow at her house high up San Simeon Creek Road, but the flakes melted quickly. Guide Supervisor Aja Milne said during a video report about 8:45 a.m. that it had snowed briefly at Hearst Castle, but didn’t stick there, either. And PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said about 8 a.m. that he’d gotten a report “of snow flurries near Santa Rosa Creek Road at Cypress Mountain Road at about 1,900 feet of elevation.”
Never miss a local story.
Stiff winds lashed the North Coast on Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, with some gusts in the 40 mph range Monday.
However, no serious emergency situations related to the winds were reported to the Cambria Fire Department, and none of the incidents that were reported were serious, according to staff. Those calls weren’t about fallen trees or snapped power lines or poles, but were instead about downed branches and drooping or broken cable-service lines.
Early-bird walkers in town and in rural areas were bundled up against ch-ch-chilly temperatures on Monday and Tuesday mornings, as were those out late on those nights and Sunday evening, too. Fuzzy-lined boots, knitted beanies, heavy jackets and thick gloves were the norm rather than a rarity.
And the National Weather Service had issued a hard-freeze warning for various areas, including Cambria, San Simeon, Cayucos and Morro Bay.
Cambria temps for Tuesday posted on www.wunderground.com included lows of 33 degrees about 6:35 a.m. on lower Pembrook Drive and 38.5 degrees soon after 6 a.m. on Berwick Drive.
According to Lindsey’s records, temperatures that morning bottomed out at 16 degrees at Windrose Farm in Creston and 22 in Paso Robles.
As of midafternoon Tuesday, www.weather.com was calling for low temperatures in the 30s and highs mostly in the 50s through the end of the month.
Keep those beanies and umbrellas handy, just in case.
Kathe Tanner: 805-927-4140, @CambriaReporter
Comments