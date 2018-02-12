Prescribed burn planned Tuesday off Highway 1 north of Cambria

If weather conditions allow Tuesday, firefighters plan to apply “prescribed-burn” treatment to about 120 acres of grassland at the intersection of Highway 1 and San Simeon Creek Road, on the northern edge of Cambria.
The burn area’s boundaries are Van Gordon Creek Road, San Simeon Creek Road and the highway.
If conditions in that section of Hearst San Simeon State Park aren’t suitable, brush piles may be burned near the adjacent Washburn campground, according to a media advisory from the San Luis Obispo Coast District of State Parks.
If a burn ban is in effect, no burning will be done until that ban is lifted and officials are confident conditions are good enough to proceed.
Never miss a local story.
The piles are along the roadway between the lower and upper campgrounds at the park.
The burning process is designed to help manage vegetation. According to State Parks information, “rotational burning will introduce a natural disturbance to the ecosystem, reduce annual weed infestations and encourage spring wildflowers and perennial native grasses.”
The project is being done by State Parks in cooperation with Cal Fire and the county’s Air Pollution Control District.
Comments