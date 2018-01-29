Water leak 10 feet underground repaired along Highway 1

A repair crew was out Monday repairing a leaking pipe at Burton Drive and Highway 1.
Jason Buhl, Cambria Community Services District water systems supervisor, said the crew had been at the site since Monday morning and he expected repairs to be complete by the end of the day. Speaking about 2:30 p.m., he said the leak had been stopped and no more water was escaping.
Buhl described the leak as about the size of his pinky finger. He said it was difficult to reach because it was about 10 feet underground. Monday afternoon, an earthmover had dug a large hole and displaced a good deal of moist earth and mud around the leak site.
Buhl said the leak never posed a danger to the community.
Never miss a local story.
The leak comes as CCSD board members have debated how to fund infrastructure maintenance and repairs. A much larger leak in June behind the Bluebird Inn resulted a significant loss of water.
Comments