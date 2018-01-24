Coast Union girls roll to two lopsided CVL wins

While the boys basketball team had to struggle down to the wire to defeat the Valley Christian Academy Lions on Friday night, Jan. 19, earlier that evening the Lady Broncos had no trouble overwhelming the Lady Lions 43-18.
Junior Kaylee Ferguson led the way for Coast Union (7-7) with 16 points, and junior Karis Lawson contributed nine points in the lopsided game. Sophomore Ellie Kennedy scored six points and Senior Meg Stern and sophomore Alondra Mercado each had four points.
Earlier in the week, Tuesday, Jan. 16, Coast Union traveled to Cuyama Valley and trounced the Lady Bears 65-26. Because of the uneven scoring, coach Keith Stowers was able to get all his players into the game.
Three players — Kennedy (15); Ferguson (12); and Mercado (10) — scored in double figures for Coast Union.
The next home game is Tuesday Jan. 30 — a 5 p.m. start time against Maricopa.
