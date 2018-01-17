HART’s Cat of the Month: Bandit

For Bandit, a happy new year means “only kitty status” in a loving home. At 13, she is eligible for HART’s no-adoption-fee, “Seniors for Seniors” program, which matches senior cats with senior people (62-plus years). Visit our shelter — no matter what your age, this Bandit just might steal your heart.
Cat of the Month adoption fees are half-price. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org online.
