Bandit is HART’s Cat of the Month for January.
The Cambrian

HART’s Cat of the Month: Bandit

By Verlinda Bailey

Special to The Cambrian

January 17, 2018 10:26 AM

For Bandit, a happy new year means “only kitty status” in a loving home. At 13, she is eligible for HART’s no-adoption-fee, “Seniors for Seniors” program, which matches senior cats with senior people (62-plus years). Visit our shelter — no matter what your age, this Bandit just might steal your heart.

Cat of the Month adoption fees are half-price. The Homeless Animal Rescue Team shelter at 2638 Main St. is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, contact HART at 805-927-7377 or visit www.slohart.org online.

